Accenture (ACN) Closes Avenai Buyout, Boosts Canada Footprint

Accenture plc ACN announced that it has completed the acquisition of Avenai, an Ottawa-based provider of consulting and technology services. The deal was initially announced on Oct 7. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

With more than 70 employees, Avenai is engaged in providing services related to strategy development, process improvement, IT-enabled business transformation and organization culture transformation. It was established in 2012.

So far this year, shares of Accenture have gained 22.1% compared with 19.6% rise of the industry it belongs to and 15.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Buyout to Boost Accenture’s Presence in Canada

With Avenai’s solid popularity among both government and commercial clients in the Ottawa and Toronto regions, the deal is expected to help Accenture enhance its technology transformation capabilities across the public-sector market in Canada while also strengthening its competitive position.

Accenture’s international presence, in combination with Avenai’s experienced consulting team, should help clients meet their digital needs across the public-sector market in Canada.

Considering the coronavirus-induced increased dependency on technology, the deal seems to be a strategic move on Accenture’s part to strengthen its foothold in Canada in the current scenario.

