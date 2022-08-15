Accenture (ACN) Benefits From YSC Consulting Buyout: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN announced that it has completed the buyout of a CEO advisory and leadership consultancy firm called YSC Consulting from the U.K. private equity firm Graphite Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in the U.K., YSC Consulting helps organizations assess and develop their C-suite and senior executive teams.

YSC Consulting has been in operation for more than 30 years now and its client list includes large global private equity firms and portfolio companies. Its addition will help Accenture expand its industry expertise for private equity clients.

Specifically, the acquisition is expected to strengthen Accenture’s advisory services to the CEO, C-Suite, and Board on ways to enhance performance and build leadership teams for the future.

Per John-Paul Pape, Accenture’s global CEO-led Workforce Transformation Lead, “YSC Consulting has garnered respect from Boards, Chief Executives, and their teams by re-energizing their organizations with new leadership and talent strategies – all fueled by the power of data and insights. Together we will empower business leaders to re-invent the way they lead and shape a successful future for their organizations, customers, employees, communities, and the world.”

Accenture’s shares have lost 2.4% in the past year compared with 1.2% fall of the industry it belongs to and 5.5% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CAR has a full-year earnings expectation of 108.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. ADP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

Automatic Data Processing delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.

CRA International flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.