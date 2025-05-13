Accenture (ACN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Accenture (ACN) closed at $322.53, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.61%.

The consulting company's shares have seen an increase of 11.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.93% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Accenture in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.27, up 4.47% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.18 billion, indicating a 4.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.70 per share and a revenue of $68.4 billion, signifying shifts of +6.28% and +5.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Accenture presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Accenture is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.86.

One should further note that ACN currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.