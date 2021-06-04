Accenture (ACN) Appoints CEO Julie Sweet as Chair of Board

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced the appointment of CEO Julie Sweet to the additional position of chair of board, replacing David Rowland. The change will be effective from Sep 1, 2021.

Rowland, who has been the company’s executive chairman since September 2019 and was interim CEO from January 2019 to September 2019, will retire on the same date. Prior to becoming the interim CEO, he served as Accenture’s CFO for six years, which was preceded by his service as senior vice president of finance, also for a period of six years.

Sweet succeeded Rowland as the CEO and also joined the board in September 2019. She has played key roles in establishing the company’s growth model and reinforcing sustainability and equality.

“Julie’s appointment to the additional role of chair of the board reflects her exceptional track record as a senior leader for more than a decade," said Gilles Pélisson, independent lead director of the Accenture board.

Notably, Accenture shares have gained 34.2% over the past year, outperforming the 34.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite but underperforming the 35.9% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investor interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Equifax EFX, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Charles River Associates CRAI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, Cross Country Healthcare and Charles River is pegged at 14%, 10.5% and 15.5%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.