Accenture (ACN) Announces the Acquisition of ATI Solutions

Accenture plc ACN shares have gained 22.7% in the past six months, outperforming the 20.6% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 14.8% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The company announced yesterday that it has acquired Perth-based consulting service provider, ATI Solutions Group. The financial terms of the transaction are kept under wraps.

Founded in 2010, ATI Solutions provides services across strategy consulting, process improvement, project delivery, systems engineering, technology architecture and organizational transformation.

ATI Solutions’ operational technology connects with enterprise information technology systems and enables clients to automate and remotely run mines and rail networks, establish smart maintenance workflows and examine field data.

The Acquisition to Strengthen Accenture’s Digital Capabilities

ATI Solutions, with around 60 staff and contractors, will move to Industry X, Accenture’s digital engineering and manufacturing service. The buyout is expected to strengthen Accenture’s digital technology and automation capabilities in West Australia.

Pete Burns, who leads Accenture’s business in Australia and New Zealand, stated, "The acquisition of ATI reflects our ongoing focus and commitment to building our presence in the West Australian market, and delivering total enterprise reinvention to our clients."

Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture. They have enabled the company to enter new markets, diversify and broaden its product portfolio, and maintain its leading position. They are likely to continue contributing significantly to its revenue stream.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The following better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector are worth consideration:

DocuSign DOCU beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters and has an earnings surprise of 25.6%. The current year Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates an 8.1% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.52 per share, indicating 24.1% year-over-year growth. DOCU currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CRA International CRAI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missed on two instances, with an earnings surprise of 5.1%. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a 6.6% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.49 per share, indicating a 7.6% year-over-year decline. CRAI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.

ABM Industries ABM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters and has an earnings surprise of 2.64%. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a 3.5% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.51 per share, indicating a 4.1% year-over-year decline. ABM has a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.

