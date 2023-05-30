Accenture (ACN) Announces Its Plan to Snap Up Green Domus

Accenture plc ACN announced yesterday that it has agreed to acquire Brazil-based sustainability consultancy, Green Domus Desenvolvimento Sustentável LTDA. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and financial terms were kept under wraps.

With 17 years in operation and a presence in five continents, Green Domus helps with the design and implementation of sustainability services with an emphasis on measurable decarbonization strategies.

Accenture shares have gained 15.2% in the past three months, outperforming the 12.4% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 7.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

How Will it Help Accenture?

The acquisition will help Accenture strengthen its sustainability services capabilities. Green Domus’ solutions will implant carbon data and insights into clients’ decision-making using its knowledge of sustainability frameworks such as voluntary carbon credits, Science Based Targets initiatives and emerging regulatory schemes like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

"Green Domus’ approach to measuring carbon emissions data and Accenture’s suite of advanced sustainability services, such as our net zero transition solutions, will support our clients in building resilient futures," said Matthew Govier, Latin America Sustainability Services lead for Accenture. "These services will continue to transform industries and build a path forward for unlocking growth and adopting more sustainable business models," he added.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following stocks.

Green Dot GDOT: GDOT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all the four trailing quarters. The company has an average surprise of 37.3%.

Maximus MMS: MMS has a VGM score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus mark in three instances and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.

