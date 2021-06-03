Accenture (ACN) Announces Buyout of Malayasia-Based Entropia

Accenture plc ACN today announced that it has snapped up Kuala Lumpur-based international digital agency Entropia for an undisclosed amount. Entropia is the first ever Southeast Asian firm acquired by Accenture.

Established in 2016, Entropia has more than 210 employees and focuses on developing digital experiences for brands, with skills across customer experience, consulting, commerce and communication. It has the experience of developing campaigns for companies like BMW, KFC, Nespresso, Lazada and Telekom Malaysia.

Acquisition to Boost Accenture’s Digital Capabilities

The acquisition of Entropia is expected to enhance Accenture’s digital capabilities. It can strengthen Accenture Interactive’s presence in the market for experience-led transformation services through boosting capabilities in customer experience, design and creative communications.

"Entropia’s addition will help us deliver innovation through technology to drive commerce and growth for our clients in Southeast Asia. It’s also an exciting chapter in our journey to strengthen and expand Accenture Interactive’s presence in the region," said Thomas Mouritzen, Accenture Interactive’s lead for Southeast Asia.

