Accenture (ACN) Announces AI Collaboration With Unilever

Accenture plc ACN shares have gained 17.7% in the past year, outperforming the 16.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The company announced yesterday that it is partnering with fast-moving consumer goods giant Unilever to leverage next-generation AI. The financial terms of this agreement are kept under wraps.

Unilever is currently one of the world’s largest suppliers of personal care, home care, beauty & wellbeing, and nutrition products, with its business expanded across 190 countries.

Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

Collaboration to Explore New Applications of Generative AI

The partnership aims at integrating Accenture’s expertise and ecosystem of partnerships with Unilever’s disruptive innovation to enhance and expand generative AI across Unilever’s business. Accenture will link Unilever to its top data and AI experts.

Initial work will commence from Unilever’s global AI Lab "Horizon3 Labs," recently opened in Toronto, the city that houses one of Accenture’s six Gen AI studios in North America.

The collaboration is a part of Accenture’s growth strategy that focuses on delivering 360° value to its stakeholders, mainly through the use of technology. The company focuses on long-term growth through building a digital core with the help of cloud, data and AI, technology evolution and investment in talent.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following stocks:

Rollins ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.

FTI Consulting FCN also carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.

FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.