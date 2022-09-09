Accenture (ACN) Announces Acquisition of The Beacon Group

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has snapped up Portland, ME-based growth strategy consultancy firm, The Beacon Group. The financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.

Founded in 2001, The Beacon Group provides modeling methodologies, market insights and strategy consulting and helps companies to execute their growth strategies. Its client list includes Fortune 500 companies from a variety of industries such as industrial, technology, aerospace, life sciences and healthcare.

Beacon will be part of Accenture Strategy that helps companies formulate business strategies using industry expertise, advanced analytics capabilities and human-centered design methodologies.

Accenture’s Benefits

The buyout expands Accenture’s strategy capabilities that help C-suite leaders better their decision-making on matters such as targeting, segmentation and transformation. It also strengthens the capabilities of Accenture’s M&A Consulting Services, which provides inorganic growth strategies.

"The addition of Beacon’s senior talent, growth framework and market modeling platform will expand our capabilities that help our clients see around disruptive corners, embrace change and shape their business strategies to deliver and sustain value to all stakeholders," said Chris Roark, North America lead of Accenture Strategy.

Accenture’s shares are down 15.6% over the past year compared with a 13.4% decline in the industry it belongs to and a 12.7% fall in the Zacks S&P 500.

Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

CRA International flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genpact Limited (G): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.