Accenture (ACN) Announces Acquisition of Bourne Digital

Accenture plc ACN has announced today that it acquired Melbourne-based digital design agency, Bourne Digital. The financial terms of the transaction are kept under wraps.

Founded in 2015, Bourne Digital is a specialist SAP Business Technology Platform partner that develops design-led digital products such as custom portal and web solutions, and mobile applications. It is a member of the SAP AppHaus Network since 2018.

Accenture shares have gained 15.2% in the past three months, outperforming the 12.4% rally of the industry it belongs to and 7.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

The Acquisition to Enhance Accenture’s SAP Offerings

The buyout is expected to boost Accenture’s SAP offerings, particularly in the resources and health, financial services, and travel industries. All 66 staff of Bourne Digital will move to Accenture SAP Business Group in Australia.

"In times of disruption, organizations need to digitize business processes in an increasingly compressed timeframe to become more creative, competitive and profitable," said Matt Coates, Technology lead for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand. "With the acquisition of Bourne Digital, we will strengthen our SAP digital design and user experience capabilities to help our clients better utilize their SAP solutions," he added.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following stocks.

Green Dot GDOT: GDOT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all the four trailing quarters. The company has an average surprise of 37.3%.

Maximus MMS: MMS has a VGM score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three instances and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.