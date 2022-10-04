Accenture (ACN) and Toshiba Team Up for Green Transformation

Accenture plc ACN recently announced its partnership with Toshiba TOSYY, aimed at supporting the green transformation efforts of Toshiba’s clients with consulting services.

Toshiba targets carbon neutrality throughout its value chain by fiscal 2050. The company is eyeing a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by fiscal 2030, from the fiscal 2019 levels.

The collaboration brings together Accenture’s capabilities in developing circular-economy business models and carrying out sustainable supply chain processes, and Toshiba’s carbon-neutrality technologies and services. The duo will work together to develop sustainable solutions that help in emission reduction and support carbon neutrality. The collaboration will try to tap companies with high greenhouse gas emissions or those that urgently require improvement in energy efficiency.

Shinji Igarashi, senior managing director at Accenture in Japan, said, "Our work with Toshiba demonstrates our commitment to embed sustainability into everything we do. We are focused on helping companies create business value and also reduce their carbon footprint.”

Recently, Amazon AMZN also expanded its renewable energy portfolio globally. The company announced 71 new renewable energy projects that will provide an additional 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity.

Amazon currently has 379 renewable energy projects across 21 countries. It achieved 85% renewable energy across its business by the end of 2021.



