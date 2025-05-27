Accenture (ACN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Accenture (ACN) ended the recent trading session at $315.43, demonstrating a +1.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.47%.

The consulting company's shares have seen an increase of 5.57% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.52% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Accenture in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on June 20, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.27, marking a 4.47% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.18 billion, indicating a 4.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.68 per share and a revenue of $68.4 billion, signifying shifts of +6.11% and +5.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Accenture boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Accenture is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.11.

It's also important to note that ACN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ACN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.