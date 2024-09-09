Accenture (ACN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Accenture (ACN) standing at $341.81, reflecting a +0.58% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.16%.

The the stock of consulting company has risen by 7.6% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Accenture in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 26, 2024. On that day, Accenture is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.21%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.31 billion, indicating a 2.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Accenture. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Accenture is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Accenture has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.01 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.83, which means Accenture is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

