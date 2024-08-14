Accenture (ACN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Accenture (ACN) ended the recent trading session at $319.83, demonstrating a +0.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Shares of the consulting company witnessed a loss of 1.74% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 7.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Accenture in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on September 26, 2024. On that day, Accenture is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.21%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.31 billion, indicating a 2.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.95 per share and revenue of $64.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.4% and +1.06%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Accenture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.73. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.79 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.92.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

