Accenture (ACN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Accenture (ACN) standing at $292.70, reflecting a +0.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.16%.

Shares of the consulting company have depreciated by 5.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 5.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Accenture in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.11, indicating a 0.97% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.23 billion, up 3.07% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.10 per share and a revenue of $66.56 billion, indicating changes of +3.68% and +3.81%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Accenture. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% lower. Accenture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Accenture has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.97 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.31 of its industry.

It's also important to note that ACN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

