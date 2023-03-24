Accenture (ACN), Adobe Team up to Improve Content Delivery

Accenture plc ACN shares have gained 4.2% in the past six months compared with 7.1% rise of the industry it belongs to.

The company recently formed a partnership with Adobe ADBE on content supply-chain technology.

Enhanced Content Delivery, Marketing in Focus

Announced at the Adobe Summit 2023, the collaboration focuses on integrating Accenture’s expertise in process improvement, change management and marketing with Adobe’s portfolio of creative and experience applications and integrations to assess the content landscape. Services developed by this partnership improve content creation and delivery, enabling marketers to cut costs and increase efficiency, while enhancing personalized customer experiences.

Accenture is helping Adobe transform its marketing operations by assisting Adobe’s B2B marketing organization scale the delivery of personalized marketing campaigns using Adobe Real-Time CDP.

According to Jim LaLonde, Accenture, Adobe Business Group lead, "Leveraging Adobe technology and Accenture services, our new services bring together the people, tools and workstreams needed for our clients to effectively plan, create, manage and deliver content across industries and around the globe."

