Accenture (ACN) Acquires Navisite to Boost Cloud Innovation

Accenture plc ACN shares have gained 21.7% in the past year, outperforming 20.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The company yesterday announced its agreement to acquire cloud service provider Navisite, aimed at improving Accenture’s strategic footing. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Navisite is a leading provider of managed cloud services, offering a comprehensive suite of IT solutions, including cloud migration, managed hosting and application management. With a focus on optimizing performance, security and scalability, Navisite empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, while ensuring reliable and efficient IT operations.

Advantages of Navisite Acquisition

The acquisition enhances Accenture’s digital transformation and managed services capabilities, focusing on modernizing IT for the AI era. Navisite's 1,500-member team, now part of Accenture's Infrastructure Engineering practice, contributes expertise in cloud engineering, holding 2,000+ certifications across multiple cloud providers and technologies. This bolsters the company’s ability to aid North American clients in rapidly transforming their enterprises.

The move aligns with clients' urgent needs for modernization, leveraging Navisite's proficiency in cloud, infrastructure, and application services. The collaboration aims to accelerate clients' adoption of new technologies, fostering business reinvention and operational efficiency.

Accenture emphasizes the importance of being ready for the AI era, and Navisite's inclusion facilitates a faster transition, allowing clients to modernize and operate efficiently. The acquisition reinforces Accenture's innovation-focused managed services, enabling clients to keep pace with the evolving digital landscape. The strategic move reflects a commitment to helping clients run to the new, combining Accenture's strengths with Navisite's capabilities to navigate the challenges of enterprise IT in the AI era.

ACN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

