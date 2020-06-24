Accenture (ACN) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What To Expect

Enterprise IT consulting specialist Accenture (ACN) will report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before of the opening bell Thursday.

With the stock falling some 3% over the past six months, it would seem investors have begun to wonder whether Accenture, which provides consulting and outsourcing services for companies, can maintain its leading position in the IT services market. The company’s consulting projects, which make up roughly 55% of total revenues, cover areas like strategy and broad fields including blockchain, technology and digital transformation.

But there could be near-term headwinds due to the pandemic, particularly in the other business segments which consists of outsourcing, which includes services such as accounting, procurement services, and application services. According to Well Fargo analysts Edward Caso, who recently downgraded Accenture from Overweight to Equal-Weight, “The recovery in discretionary IT spending could take 4-6 or more quarters.“ Citing the fact that ACN shares have surged more than 40% from a March low, Caso upped his price target from $190 to $200.

With Accenture stock currently trading around $202, Caso is seemingly calling the top, describing what he sees as "limited to no near-term visibility on a turn in discretionary demand.” To be sure, given the current uncertainty surrounding the economy and the likelihood of reduced IT spending, Accenture’s business could be impacted in the near term. At the same time, however, Accenture's strong industry relationships could also enable it to retain its pricing power over its competitors.

For the quarter that ended May, Wall Street expects Accenture to earn $1.84 per share on revenue of $10.89 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.93 per share on revenue of $11.10 billion. For the full year, ending August, earnings are projected to be $7.58 per share, up from $7.36 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $44.27 billion would be an increase of 2.4% year over year.

Owing to strong capabilities and deep relationships with its customers, Accenture has steadily grown its not only its revenue, but also its operating margins over the past several years. This was evidenced by the company generating some $5.4 billion of free cash flow last year. What’s more, Accenture’s ability to leverage partnerships with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) has enabled the company to scale its platform to increase its value offerings to its customers.

These solutions have enabled the company to deliver another top and bottom line beat in the Q2 with consulting revenue rising 7% year over yearY to $6.17 billion, while Outsourcing revenue rose 6% to $4.97 billion. Just as impressive, Q2 new bookings hit a record $14.2 billion, including $7.2 billion in consulting bookings and $7 billion in outsourcing revenue. Notably, gross margin was up from 29.2% a year ago to 30.2%. But the stock took a hit with the company lowering full-year guidance, citing the pandemic.

On Thursday the guidance will be another closely-watched metric, which would indicate the level of confidence the company has over the next six months of the year. That said, with ANC stock lagging the overall market, any bad news related to guidance is likely already priced in.

