Accenture About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ACN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/24, Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.29, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of ACN's recent stock price of $333.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACN's low point in its 52 week range is $261.68 per share, with $387.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $332.83.

In Monday trading, Accenture plc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

