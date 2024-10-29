Accent Resources NL Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Accent Resources NL (AU:ACS) has released an update.

Accent Resources NL has announced details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, at Melbourne’s Queen Street. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy voting instructions by November 26, 2024, ensuring their votes are counted on key resolutions including remuneration and director re-elections. Investors can appoint a proxy online, by mail, or in person, providing flexibility for participation.

