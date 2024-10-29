News & Insights

Stocks

Accent Resources NL Prepares for Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Accent Resources NL (AU:ACS) has released an update.

Accent Resources NL has announced details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, at Melbourne’s Queen Street. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy voting instructions by November 26, 2024, ensuring their votes are counted on key resolutions including remuneration and director re-elections. Investors can appoint a proxy online, by mail, or in person, providing flexibility for participation.

For further insights into AU:ACS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.