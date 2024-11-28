Accent Resources NL Announces Successful AGM Outcomes

Accent Resources NL (AU:ACS) has released an update.

Accent Resources NL successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed by shareholder votes, including the re-election of directors Mr. Dian Zhou He and Mr. Charlie You. The board expressed gratitude for shareholder support and is eager to continue executing its strategic plans.

