Accent Resources NL Announces 2024 AGM Details

October 29, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Accent Resources NL (AU:ACS) has released an update.

Accent Resources NL has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Melbourne. Key agenda items include the review of the annual financial report and the re-election of directors Dian Zhou He and Charlie You. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as the meeting impacts their shareholdings.

