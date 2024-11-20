News & Insights

Stocks

Accent Group Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 20, 2024 — 10:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Accent Group Ltd (AU:AX1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Accent Group Limited (ASX: AX1) successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and director elections, were carried with significant majorities. This outcome underscores investor confidence in Accent Group’s strategic direction and governance.

For further insights into AU:AX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.