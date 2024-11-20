Accent Group Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Accent Group Ltd (AU:AX1) has released an update.

Accent Group Limited (ASX: AX1) successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and director elections, were carried with significant majorities. This outcome underscores investor confidence in Accent Group’s strategic direction and governance.

