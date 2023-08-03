Accent Group (AX1) Price Target Decreased by 5.06% to 2.08

The average one-year price target for Accent Group (AX1) has been revised to 2.08 / share. This is an decrease of 5.06% from the prior estimate of 2.20 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 2.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.12% from the latest reported closing price of 1.76 / share.

Accent Group Maintains 9.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.07%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.78%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accent Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AX1 is 0.04%, an increase of 25.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 24,465K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,308K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,734K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,577K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX1 by 37.94% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,762K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,680K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX1 by 16.05% over the last quarter.

