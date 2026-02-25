Accendra Health (ACH) Price Target Decreased by 12.16% to 3.32

The average one-year price target for Accendra Health (NYSE:ACH) has been revised to $3.32 / share. This is a decrease of 12.16% from the prior estimate of $3.77 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.62% from the latest reported closing price of $2.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accendra Health. This is an increase of 339 owner(s) or 33,900.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACH is 0.05%, an increase of 232,703,717.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8,311,164,700.00% to 83,112K shares. The put/call ratio of ACH is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 13,101K shares representing 17.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,390K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,566K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACH by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,057K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares , representing an increase of 20.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACH by 28.21% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,559K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares , representing an increase of 34.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACH by 37.93% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 3,502K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares , representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACH by 28.54% over the last quarter.

