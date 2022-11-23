Accelmed Partners Increases Position in Neuropace (NPCE)

Fintel reports that Accelmed Partners II L.P. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,432,948 shares of Neuropace, Inc. (NPCE). This represents 17.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 21, 2022 they reported 4,042,657 shares and 16.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.65% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source.

This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy, and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Kck Ltd. holds 5,621,111 shares representing 22.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 4,012,281 shares representing 16.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. holds 2,334,003 shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 585,367 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506,905 shares, representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 443,502 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478,438 shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 9.37% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuropace, Inc.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Neuropace, Inc. is 0.4323%, a decrease of 19.4068%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 18,345,131 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for NPCE / Neuropace, Inc..

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.