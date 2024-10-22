Acceleware Shines at Chile-Canada Mining Summit

Acceleware (TSE:AXE) has released an update.

Acceleware has been selected to participate in the Chile-Canada Mining Innovation Summit, showcasing its innovative technologies aimed at decarbonizing industrial processes. The event provides an opportunity for Acceleware to network with key players in the mining industry and present its cutting-edge EM Powered Heat solutions.

