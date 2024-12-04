Acceleware Secures Funding for Clean Oil Technology

Acceleware (TSE:AXE) has released an update.

Acceleware has secured $1.31 million in non-dilutive funding from the Clean Resource Innovation Network to advance its RF XL pilot project, aimed at decarbonizing heavy oil production. This funding supports the next phase of the project, which seeks to lower costs and emissions, while enhancing economic benefits for the Canadian oil industry.

