Acceleware Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Acceleware Ltd. reported significant financial growth in its third quarter of 2024, with notable revenue increases attributed to advancements in its RF heating and high-performance computing units. The company has secured substantial non-dilutive funding for the next phase of its RF XL Pilot, aiming to enhance oil production efficiency.

