Acceleware Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Acceleware (TSE:AXE) has released an update.
Acceleware Ltd. reported significant financial growth in its third quarter of 2024, with notable revenue increases attributed to advancements in its RF heating and high-performance computing units. The company has secured substantial non-dilutive funding for the next phase of its RF XL Pilot, aiming to enhance oil production efficiency.
