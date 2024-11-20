News & Insights

Stocks

Acceleware Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 Growth

November 20, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Acceleware (TSE:AXE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Acceleware Ltd. reported significant financial growth in its third quarter of 2024, with notable revenue increases attributed to advancements in its RF heating and high-performance computing units. The company has secured substantial non-dilutive funding for the next phase of its RF XL Pilot, aiming to enhance oil production efficiency.

For further insights into TSE:AXE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.