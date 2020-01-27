Acceleron's pulmonary hypertension treatment meets main goal, shares soar 53%

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc XLRN.O said on Monday its investigational treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension met the main goal in a mid-stage trial, sending its shares surging 53%.

The treatment, sotatercept, showed significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance versus placebo at week 24.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, occurs when arteries in the lungs constrict, forcing the heart to work harder and potentially leading to heart failure. Its symptoms include shortness of breath and fatigue.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.