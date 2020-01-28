Acceleron Stock Is Skyrocketing After Surprise Drug-Trial Success

One analyst more than doubled his price target on Acceleron Pharma stock, but others say the boom may be a bit excessive.

One analyst more than doubled his price target on the stock, but others say the boom may be a bit excessive.

New data on an experimental heart drug is sending shares of the biotech firm Acceleron Pharma soaring. One analyst more than doubled his price target on the stock, but others say the boom may be a bit excessive.

In an announcement on Monday evening, Acceleron (ticker: XLRN) said that a Phase 2 trial of its drug sotatercept found a statistically significant decrease in pulmonary vascular resistance in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare disease that can weaken the heart muscle.

“We’re thrilled to report such positive topline results from the PULSAR trial,” said Acceleron’s president and CEO, Habib Dable. “PAH is a debilitating disease of high unmet medical need, so we’re encouraged by these data that signal that sotatercept could deliver added benefit to patients.”

Shares of Acceleron were up 49.4% as the market opened on Tuesday morning. The stock, which closed Monday at $52.87, was trading at $80.

The good news comes after a rocky 2019 for Acceleron. It adds a promising new blockbuster to a pipeline that was looking a little dry, but some analysts warned that the run-up may be overaggressive.

“While we view these top-line data as a clear win for XLRN shares, we would regard today’s after-market move (up ~65%) as somewhat excessive if sustained, and potentially reflective of rising M&A expectation,” wrote J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph in a note out Monday evening.

The back story. Acceleron had an up-and-down year in 2019. It said in September that it was discontinuing efforts to develop a drug it called ACE-083 to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disease. Shares fell sharply on the news. But shortly after, the Food and Drug Administration approved another Acceleron drug, luspatercept, to treat certain patients with beta thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder.

Acceleron’s largest shareholder is Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), which owns 12.9% of the company. Acceleron collaborated on a number of programs with Celgene, which Bristol-Myers bought last year, and is currently collaborating with Bristol-Myers.

What’s new. In its release on Monday evening, Acceleron said that after 24 weeks, the sotatercept trial showed that patients on the drug showed a statistically significant drop in pulmonary vascular resistance, a key measure of cardiovascular health, compared with those on a placebo.

In a note on Tuesday, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges more than doubled his price target for the company, bumping it from $48 to $104 and maintaining a rating of Outperform on the stock.

“Sentiment towards the stock is likely to moderate in the next few weeks as the reality of the development cost and timeline in PAH are understood,” he wrote. “Nevertheless, XLRN will have switched from being a luspatercept+ investment, to a sotatercept + royalties opportunity, with an entirely different multiple, beta, and investment profile and significant long-term upside.”

Looking ahead. Cowen analyst Yaron Werber also increased his price target on Acceleron, to $109, from $78. He maintained his Outperform rating.

“We think the data open a lucrative market for XLRN based on [key opinions leaders’] excitement about this potentially disease modifying drug,” he wrote. “Pending confirmation when the full data is presented, we expect sotatercept to potentially become an add-on drug to provide significant benefit on top of [the standard of care].”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.