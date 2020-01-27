Acceleron Pharma Reports Positive Topline Results From PULSAR Trial

(RTTNews) - Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) announced that the PULSAR Phase 2 trial of sotatercept met its primary and key secondary endpoints in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In the trial, sotatercept showed a statistically significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance, the trial's primary endpoint, at week 24 versus placebo.

The company plans to present a detailed review of the topline results from the PULSAR Phase 2 trial of sotatercept at a medical conference later in the current year.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. were up nearly 70% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.