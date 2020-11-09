Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its third-quarter results last week. Earnings fell badly short of analyst estimates, with US$23m revenue falling -15% short, and statutory losses of US$0.66 per share being -15% greater than forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:XLRN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Acceleron Pharma's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$162.0m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 53% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 10% from last year to US$2.15. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$148.5m and US$2.25 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrades to both revenue and loss per share forecasts for next year.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$131, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Acceleron Pharma at US$155 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$100.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Acceleron Pharma's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 53% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 36%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Acceleron Pharma to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$131, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Acceleron Pharma. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Acceleron Pharma analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Acceleron Pharma that we have uncovered.

