Acceleron Pharma Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XLRN

In trading on Friday, shares of Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.70, changing hands as high as $43.68 per share. Acceleron Pharma, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLRN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.01 per share, with $58.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.28.

