Accelerating the Green Transition with the Help of Nasdaq’s First North Growth Market

Working in the renewable energy industry for 20 years, OX2 has shaped the business of the green transition, managing the entire value chain in green development – from acquisition of project rights to development, permit application process, realization, procurement, construction and technical and commercial management. Its goal is to establish energy solutions that are nature positive by 2030.

Growing on Nasdaq First North

OX2 first entered the Nasdaq First North Growth Market looking to expand its geographical reach of wind and solar projects across Europe. With our help, OX2 has expanded to 90 projects in nine European markets and successfully transitioned to the Main Market in April of 2022.

The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm has contributed to improved share liquidity, which has made it easier for OX2 to attract institutional investors.

“Being listed on Nasdaq’s Main Market has contributed to increased awareness about OX2’s ambitions and strategy among our stakeholders. It has given us a broader ownership base…Over time, being listed on the Main Market gives us the opportunity to raise capital…to fund future investment opportunities.”

People, Planet, Profit

OX2 is leading the sustainable development of its industry. The company’s values make it attractive to main market investors as a company dedicated to accelerating the green transition.

Part of this success involves wedding profit and purpose to create an effective business model that maintains its sustainability goals:

Foundation for good governance - OX2 expects employees, suppliers and business partners to meet high social, ethical, human rights and environmental standards.

Climate and nature contribution - By accelerating the access to renewable energy, OX2 is an important contributor to limiting climate change. To do this in a sustainable manner, it works to minimize our GHG emissions, minimize its negative impact on nature, and achieve a higher level of circular use of resources

Sustainable leadership – OX2 promotes an inclusive corporate culture in which the skills, commitment, health and well-being of employees and contractors are managed and developed. It has a vison of zero-accident and zero tolerance for discrimination and harassment.

Local engagement - OX2 combines central capabilities spread across its European offices with local collaborative development teams and contractors, ensuring community engagement and project adaptation to local conditions, as well as promoting local job and value creation.

Quick Facts

Market: Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market

Segment: Large Cap

Industry: Energy

Market Cap: 20 Billion SEK

Employees: over 350 people

Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market: 2021-06-23

Transferred to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market: 2022-04-06