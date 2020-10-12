Within a period of less than 180 days, the entire world has changed. Risk has new, unprecedented meaning for everyone. Economies, markets, business and home environments evolving at warp speed. Only investors who are able to accept the world as it is, and adapt quickly, will be able to turn the most disruptive world events into a world of opportunity.

In the upcoming webcast, Accelerating Natural Selection. Investing in a Post-COVID World Economy, David Mazza, Managing Director, Product, Direxion; and Sylvia Jablonski, Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets & Institutional Strategy Team, Direxion, will discuss how COVID-19 is accelerating changing behaviors.

For example, investors can take a look at the recently Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) for getting precise exposure to the Work-From-Home economy. The Direxion Work From Home ETF offers exposure to companies across four technology pillars, allowing investors to gain exposure to those companies that stand to benefit from an increasingly flexible work environment. The four pillars include Cloud Technologies, Cybersecurity, Online Project and Document Management, and Remote Communications. Companies are selected for inclusion in the index by ARTIS, a proprietary natural language processing algorithm, which uses keywords to evaluate large volumes of publicly available information, such as annual reports, business descriptions, and financial news.

Additionally, the recently launched Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (CCON) was the first ETF with a strategy designed to provide investors comprehensive exposure to firms at the forefront of an evolving world, where lifestyles are increasingly accessed through digital and virtual means. This change spans a wide array of areas: from how free time is spent and health is managed, to how new skills and education are obtained. CCON tracks the Solactive Connected Consumer Index, which is comprised of 40 equally-weighted U.S. listed securities and American Depository Receipts of companies that may benefit from the evolution of how consumers connect with products and services: home entertainment, online education, remote health and well-being, and virtual and digital social interaction.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about investment ideas in the current environment can register for the Tuesday, October 13 webcast here.

