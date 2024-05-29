Accelerate Resources Seeks New Security Quotations

Accelerate Resources Ltd. (AU:AX8) has released an update.

Accelerate Resources Limited has applied for the quotation of 1,000,000 new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code AX8, as announced on May 29, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for new opportunities in the financial market.

For further insights into AU:AX8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.