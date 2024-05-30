News & Insights

Accelerate Resources Corrects Share Issue Date

May 30, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

TipRanks Australian Newsdesk

Accelerate Resources Ltd. (AU:AX8) has released an update.

Accelerate Resources Limited has announced an update to a previous release, correcting the share issue date for the issuance of 1,000,000 ordinary shares to May 29, 2024. The update underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and accurate information dissemination in the financial markets.

