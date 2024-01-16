Accelerate Diagnostics Launches Public Offering Of 4.5 Mln Units; Stock Down In Pre-market

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX), a provider of an in vitro diagnostic platform, Tuesday announced a public offering of 4.5 million units, consisting of one common share and one warrant each.

Shares were trading down at around 18 percent in pre-market.

Underwriters of the offering will be granted an option for a 30 days period to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of the company's common stock and/or additional warrants at the public offering price.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C, is serving as the sole book running manager and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is serving as the joint book-running manager for the offering.

In premarket activity, Accelerate Diagnostics shares are trading at $3.03 down 18.01% on the Nasdaq.

