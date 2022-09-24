Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock price dropped 13% last week; individual investors would not be happy

Every investor in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While the holdings of individual investors took a hit after last week’s 13% price drop, insiders with their 29% also suffered.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Accelerate Diagnostics. NasdaqCM:AXDX Ownership Breakdown September 24th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Accelerate Diagnostics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Accelerate Diagnostics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Accelerate Diagnostics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqCM:AXDX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 24th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Accelerate Diagnostics. Jack Schuler is currently the largest shareholder, with 19% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.6% and 4.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Accelerate Diagnostics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.. Insiders own US$47m worth of shares in the US$162m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 52% of Accelerate Diagnostics. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Accelerate Diagnostics better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Accelerate Diagnostics (of which 4 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

