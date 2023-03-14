Accelerate Diagnostics CFO Steve Reichling To Step Down; Names David Patience CFO

(RTTNews) - Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) said that Steve Reichling will step down as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2023.

David Patience, age 37, has been appointed as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2023. Patience will also serve as the company's principal financial officer and principal accounting office.

David Patience has served as the company's Senior Director - Head of Business Development and Strategic Finance from January 2021 to March 2023. Prior to this position Patience held the position of Director, Head of Finance, Planning and Analysis and Corporate Development, September 2017 - January 2021.

Before joining to Accelerate Diagnostics, Patience's prior positions include with Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking Division, equity research at Continental Advisors, and various financial research roles at Nuveen Investments.

