Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of 0.92 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from the latest reported closing price of 6.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accelerate Diagnostics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXDX is 0.04%, an increase of 22.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.19% to 25,639K shares. The put/call ratio of AXDX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Griffin Asset Management holds 10,249K shares representing 70.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,570K shares, representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXDX by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Birchview Capital holds 2,252K shares representing 15.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,235K shares representing 15.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oracle Investment Management holds 1,511K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXDX by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,239K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

