Accelerate Diagnostics' Accelerate Arc System Receives FDA 510 (k) Clearance

(RTTNews) - Monday, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) announced that the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its Accelerate Arc system and BC kit, an automated platform that enables rapid microbial identification from positive blood culture samples.

The Accelerate Arc system is compatible with Bruker's MALDI Biotyper CA System and the MBT-CA Sepsityper software extension.

In clinical laboratories, the system might help automate blood culture sample preparation and fast identification using Bruker's MBT-CA reference library. Further, this eliminates the need for overnight culture methods, reducing the wait time for microbial ID results, which is critical in the fight against sepsis.

