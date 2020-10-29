Accelerate Alternative ETFs Now on RBC Dominion Securities A+ Platform

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. (“Accelerate”) is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. This week, Accelerate announced that its suite of institutional-caliber alternative ETFs have been added to the RBC Dominion Securities A+ platform.

The RBC Dominion Securities A+ platform features carefully evaluated investment solutions from elite money managers worldwide. A+ replaces the emotions and guesswork of investing with a strictly rational and decisive approach to intelligent asset allocation.

The Accelerate alternative ETFs on the RBC Dominion Securities A+ platform include:

The Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund (TSX: HDGE), a diversified, liquid, and performance-oriented long-short equity hedge fund that seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation and a superior risk-adjusted return relative to the broader U.S. equity market.

a diversified, liquid, and performance-oriented long-short equity hedge fund that seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation and a superior risk-adjusted return relative to the broader U.S. equity market. The Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (TSX: ARB), which provides exposure to SPAC arbitrage and merger arbitrage investment strategies. The Fund aims to generate consistent, low-volatility returns by investing in listed equity, debt, or derivative securities of target companies involved in mergers or corporate actions while selling short certain listed equity, debt, or derivative securities of acquiror companies involved in mergers or corporate actions, where applicable.

which provides exposure to SPAC arbitrage and merger arbitrage investment strategies. The Fund aims to generate consistent, low-volatility returns by investing in listed equity, debt, or derivative securities of target companies involved in mergers or corporate actions while selling short certain listed equity, debt, or derivative securities of acquiror companies involved in mergers or corporate actions, where applicable. The Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund (TSX: ATSX) , which combines exposure to the S&P/TSX 60 plus a long-short Canadian equity overlay designed to add incremental performance above the broad Canadian equity index.

, which combines exposure to the S&P/TSX 60 plus a long-short Canadian equity overlay designed to add incremental performance above the broad Canadian equity index. The Accelerate Private Equity Alpha Fund (TSX: ALFA), which is is designed to provide investors with private equity-like investment returns through a diversified long-short portfolio of equity and derivative securities.

Accelerate’s alternative ETFs are designed to provide exposure to alternative asset classes that allow advisors, portfolio managers, and their clients to diversify beyond just stocks and bonds.

“We are pleased to be chosen by RBC Dominion Securities, a global leader in wealth management, as one of the select group of high-quality investment managers on the exclusive A+ platform for RBC Dominion Securities advisors and their clients,” said Accelerate CEO Julian Klymochko.

“In an era of rock-bottom interest rates and record-high stock market volatility, we are pleased to provide investors with diversification, alternative yield, and alpha generation solutions through alternative investment strategies including absolute return, arbitrage, enhanced equity, and private equity replication.”

To learn more about Accelerate’s alternative ETFs, visit https://AccelerateShares.com/.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.