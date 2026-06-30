Is Accelerant Holdings a Stock to Sell After Its Co-Founder Sold 147,000 Shares?

Key Points

147,000 shares were sold indirectly over two days, generating a transaction value of approximately ~$1.93 million at a weighted average price around $13.12 per share.

ONeill sold 147,000 shares, representing 2.04% of his total holdings at the time of the transaction.

All shares sold were attributed to indirect ownership, specifically via By Famed Ventures Limited; no direct shares were impacted.

ONeill retains 6,903,125 shares held indirectly and 166,644 shares held directly after the transaction.

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Francis James O’Neill, Co-Founder and Chief Underwriting Officer of Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX), reported the indirect open-market sale of 147,000 shares on June 25, 2026, and June 26, 2026, for a total estimated value of ~$1.93 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 147,000 Transaction value $1.93 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 166,644 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,903,125

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.12)

Key questions

What portion of O’Neill’s Accelerant Holdings ownership was impacted by this sale?

This transaction affected 2.04% of ONeill's total holdings, with no change to his direct ownership; all shares sold were attributed to indirect ownership.

This transaction affected 2.04% of ONeill's total holdings, with no change to his direct ownership; all shares sold were attributed to indirect ownership. How does this sale compare to O’Neill’s historical trade activity?

This is the second consecutive open-market sale of 147,000 shares, aligning with the established cadence in the "recent" period, where average sell-only transactions have also been 147,000 shares.

This is the second consecutive open-market sale of 147,000 shares, aligning with the established cadence in the "recent" period, where average sell-only transactions have also been 147,000 shares. What is the significance of the indirect nature of this sale?

The entire disposition was made through By Famed Ventures Limited, leaving O’Neill’s direct holdings untouched and highlighting continued alignment via indirect interests.

The entire disposition was made through By Famed Ventures Limited, leaving O’Neill’s direct holdings untouched and highlighting continued alignment via indirect interests. What is the implication for ongoing insider ownership?

O’Neill retains 6,903,125 shares indirectly and 166,644 shares directly as of June 29, 2026, sustaining a sizeable position and ongoing exposure to Accelerant Holdings performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.76 billion Revenue (TTM) $603.9 million Net income (TTM) -$1.36 billion 1-year price change -40.7%

* 1-year price change calculated as of June 30, 2026.

Company snapshot

Provides a data-driven risk exchange platform connecting specialty insurance underwriters with risk capital partners, focusing on property and casualty insurance products.

Generates revenue through fixed-percentage, volume-based fees for risk exchange services, member fees for MGA operations, and underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance policies.

Serves small-to-medium-sized commercial clients primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Accelerant Holdings operates at scale as a technology-enabled insurance platform, leveraging data and analytics to connect underwriters and capital providers efficiently. Its multi-segment business model offers diversified revenue streams across exchange services, MGA operations, and direct underwriting. The company’s focus on small and medium commercial clients in multiple geographies positions it to address specialized risk needs in the property and casualty insurance market.

What this transaction means for investors

Insiders have lots of reasons to sell their shares, and most of them have very little to do with the direction of the business they work for. O’Neill’s recent sale of 147,000 shares shouldn’t trouble Accelerant Holdings investors because it was a tiny portion of his overall holdings in the company.

Accelerant’s risk exchange business posted a heavy net loss in 2025. Once adjusted for non-recurring expenses, though, the company is increasingly profitable. First-quarter adjusted earnings more than doubled year over year to $0.17 per share.

In March, Accelerant’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program designed to retire up to $200 million worth of common stock.

Accelerant’s business is growing quickly. For the first quarter, the company reported exchange written premiums that rose 16% year over year to $1.14 billion.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.