Accelerant Holdings (ARX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Accelerant Holdings (ARX) reported revenue of $273.3 million, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $247.39 million, representing a surprise of +10.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.6%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net revenue retention : 116% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 119%.

: 116% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 119%. Number of Members Total : 296 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 291.

: 296 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 291. Mission Members : 35 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 32.

: 35 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 32. Owned Members : 18 compared to the 15 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 18 compared to the 15 average estimate based on two analysts. Independent Members : 243 versus 246 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 243 versus 246 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- MGA Operations : $54.1 million compared to the $54.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $54.1 million compared to the $54.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Exchange Services : $100 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $91.42 million.

: $100 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $91.42 million. Revenues- Net Earned Premiums : $129.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $97.99 million.

: $129.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $97.99 million. Revenues- Underwriting : $149 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $121.94 million.

: $149 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $121.94 million. Revenues- Net investment income : $12.1 million versus $13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12.1 million versus $13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Exchange Services : $67.3 million versus $60.89 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $67.3 million versus $60.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Underwriting: $6.5 million compared to the $6.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Accelerant Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Accelerant Holdings here>>>

Shares of Accelerant Holdings have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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