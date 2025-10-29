Accelerant Holdings (ARX) Price Target Decreased by 13.19% to 23.08

The average one-year price target for Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX) has been revised to $23.08 / share. This is a decrease of 13.19% from the prior estimate of $26.58 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.56% from the latest reported closing price of $12.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accelerant Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1,000.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARX is 0.26%, an increase of 880,565,307.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59,601,200.00% to 596K shares. The put/call ratio of ARX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 213K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

PPNMX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-3 holds 182K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Pembroke Management holds 94K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

GUSYX - Grandeur Peak US Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

