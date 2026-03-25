Accelerant CFO Sells $638K in Stock With Shares Down 55% -- Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

An Accelerant insider reported the sale of 50,000 common shares for a total of $638K, based on a weighted average price of $12.77 per share on March 23, 2026.

The sale involved only direct holdings; Green holds no indirect shares following the transaction.

Green retains 1,175,589 direct Common Shares following the transaction.

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Jay Michael Green, Chief Financial Officer of Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX), disclosed the sale of 50,000 shares of Common Stock for approximately $638K on March 23, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 50,000 Transaction value ~$638K Post-transaction Class A common shares (direct) 1,175,589 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$15.05 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($12.77); post-transaction value based on March 23, 2026 market close ($12.80).

Key questions

How does this sale affect Jay Michael Green's ownership position?

The transaction reduced direct Common Stock holdings by 4.08%, leaving Green with 1,175,589 directly held shares and no indirect or option-based exposure.

The transaction reduced direct Common Stock holdings by 4.08%, leaving Green with 1,175,589 directly held shares and no indirect or option-based exposure. Was the sale part of a routine or pre-planned program?

Yes, the footnote specifies that the transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in December.

Yes, the footnote specifies that the transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in December. What is the current market value of Green's remaining position?

As of March 23, 2026, the value of Green's direct Class A common stock holdings is approximately $15.05 million, based on the market close price of $12.80 per share.

As of March 23, 2026, the value of Green's direct Class A common stock holdings is approximately $15.05 million, based on the market close price of $12.80 per share. Does Green retain meaningful equity exposure to Accelerant Holdings?

Yes; following the sale, Green directly owns 1,175,589 Class A Common Shares, maintaining a significant ongoing economic interest in the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-03-23) $12.77 Market capitalization $2.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $839.6 million Net income (TTM) -$1.3 billion

Company snapshot

Accelerant Holdings provides a data-driven risk exchange platform, underwriting services, and MGA operations focused on property and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

The company generates revenue primarily from fixed-percentage, volume-based fees for risk exchange services, as well as fees from managing and underwriting insurance portfolios.

It targets small-to-medium sized commercial clients across the United States, Europe, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Accelerant Holdings operates a technology-enabled platform that connects specialty insurance underwriters with risk capital partners, facilitating efficient risk transfer and portfolio management. The company leverages its proprietary exchange and underwriting capabilities to serve a diversified base of commercial insurance clients internationally. Accelerant’s data-driven approach and integrated operating model provide a scalable foundation for growth and differentiation within the insurance-broker sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like structured liquidity rather than a loss of conviction, especially given that it was executed under a pre-arranged trading plan. For long-term investors, that distinction matters more than the headline number, and even though insider selling that coincides with a 55% one-year stock drawdown can raise questions, the context here points more toward diversification than a shift in fundamentals.



At Accelerant Holdings, the underlying business is still showing meaningful growth. Exchange Written Premium rose 35% for the full year to about $4.19 billion, while total revenue climbed to roughly $912.9 million. Profitability metrics also improved on an adjusted basis, with full-year adjusted EBITDA reaching $281.8 million, more than doubling from $113 million the prior year, and the model is increasingly capital-light, with third-party premium participation rising, which could support margins over time. The company also authorized a $200 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence at the corporate level.



The key takeaway is that execution remains strong even as the stock struggles. Long-term investors should focus on whether Accelerant can sustain premium growth and expand margins through its fee-based model. If it does, the recent stock decline may prove disconnected from the company’s operating trajectory.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.