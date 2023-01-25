Accel, Tiger Global mull exiting Flipkart in $1.5 bln stake sale - Economic Times

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Accel Partners and Tiger Global, two of the early backers of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, are in talks to sell their remaining stake in the company to its parent Walmart Inc WMT.N, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Walmart could pay around $1.5 billion for the stake, which collectively amounts to about 5%, the newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Flipkart and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.