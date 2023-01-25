US Markets
Accel, Tiger Global mull exiting Flipkart in $1.5 bln stake sale - Economic Times

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 25, 2023 — 09:41 pm EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Accel Partners and Tiger Global, two of the early backers of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, are in talks to sell their remaining stake in the company to its parent Walmart Inc WMT.N, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Walmart could pay around $1.5 billion for the stake, which collectively amounts to about 5%, the newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Flipkart and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

