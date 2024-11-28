Accel Group Reports Profit Rise Amid Revenue Dip

Accel Group Holdings Limited (HK:1283) has released an update.

Accel Group Holdings Limited reported a decrease in revenue to HK$248 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$282 million in the same period last year, but saw a rise in net profit attributable to shareholders to HK$16.3 million. The company declared an interim dividend of HK0.6 cents per share, slightly lower than the previous year. Investors may find the maintained profit margins and dividend declaration noteworthy in navigating the current market environment.

